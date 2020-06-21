William A. Ohlemueller
1933 - 2020
LTC William A. Ohlemueller, US Army, (Ret.), age 87, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 23, 1933 to Philip and Amelia (Daum) Ohlemueller. He built his own house, enjoyed restoration of antique Mercedes Benz automobiles and liked staying at his condo in Port Aransas, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife of 21 years, Virginia Ohlemueller; second wife of 26 years, Sharon Ohlemueller. LTC Ohlemueller is survived by his son, William A. Ohlemueller, Jr. and wife Carole; daughters, Krista F. Nesmith and husband Howard, and Dr. Holly Van Cleave-Mabery and husband Dr. Jared Mabery; grandchildren, Brittany Christlieb, Derreck Ballew, Andrew Ohlemueller, Virginia Butler, Rylee Ballew and Avery Mabery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans Association, San Antonio, Chapter 14 ( www.DAV.org ).

Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
June 20, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your dad. Praying for you and your family during this very difficult time. We love you, Pauline, Scott, Garrett and Sean
Pauline Pratt
Family
June 19, 2020
It is with all my heart that I offer my deepest condolences to your entire family. My prayers are with you. My son-in-law is very devoted to his dad and talk about him all the time. My daughter Carole is very fond of him. Through the years, even though I never had the privilege to meet him, I loved him for his high spirit and determination. I regret not to able to join your beautiful family to share your grief and sorrows. Be certain, that I am with you with my love nd prayers. Rachelle
Rachelle Beland
Family
