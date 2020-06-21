LTC William A. Ohlemueller, US Army, (Ret.), age 87, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 23, 1933 to Philip and Amelia (Daum) Ohlemueller. He built his own house, enjoyed restoration of antique Mercedes Benz automobiles and liked staying at his condo in Port Aransas, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife of 21 years, Virginia Ohlemueller; second wife of 26 years, Sharon Ohlemueller. LTC Ohlemueller is survived by his son, William A. Ohlemueller, Jr. and wife Carole; daughters, Krista F. Nesmith and husband Howard, and Dr. Holly Van Cleave-Mabery and husband Dr. Jared Mabery; grandchildren, Brittany Christlieb, Derreck Ballew, Andrew Ohlemueller, Virginia Butler, Rylee Ballew and Avery Mabery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans Association, San Antonio, Chapter 14 ( www.DAV.org ).

