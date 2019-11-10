|
William Alan Mooney, Sr., 74, of Lakehills, Texas, passed away on November 6, 2019 in Lakehills, Texas.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas to Ora Nichols Mooney and Joseph T. Mooney on January 19, 1945. He married his wife of 52 years, Sue McConnell Mooney, on August 24, 1967.
Bill Mooney was raised in South San Antonio and was a 1963 graduate of Harlandale High School. He worked for over 40 years with International Union of Operating Engineers No. 450, retiring as a tower crane operator and helped with the construction of many buildings throughout San Antonio, Texas. Bill's hobbies included jet boat racing with his brothers and in his retirement years, he loved spending time at the lake with his family. He was also an avid hunter and coast fisherman.
Bill Mooney is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Janet Harper (survived by husband Bob), Doris McDougall; brothers, Roy Mooney (survived by wife Sharon) and Richard Mooney.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Shanna Wilke and husband Chad; son, William A. Mooney Jr. and wife Kimberly; sister, Avis Christoff; brothers, J.T. Mooney and wife Jeanette and Terry Mooney; grandchildren, Carson Wilke, Peyton Mooney, Presli Mooney, and Sullivan Wilke and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and other loving extended family members and treasured friends and neighbors.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Bandera, Texas with Chaplain Larry Smith officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow at Pipe Creek Cemetery, Pipe Creek, Texas.
Memorials may be given to Alamo Hospice or .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera, Texas.