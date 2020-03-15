|
William Alan Weis, 80, died unexpectedly on March 2, 2020. Bill was born in Rochester, NY on June 29, 1939 to William Christian Weis and Helen Elizabeth Burton Weis. As a young man he participated in the Boy Scouts and achieved the level of Eagle Scout at the age of 16. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester, NY, West Point Military Academy, and the Naval Post Graduate School. Following his service in the Army, Bill worked at Southwest Research Institute. Bill and Carolyn travelled extensively and he was fond of saying that they had set foot on all seven continents. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Helen Weis. He is survived by wife Carolyn; daughter Laura (Daniel) Ihonvbere; sons, William Scott (Carol) Weis, David Alan (Ruth) Weis; step daughter Dr. Debra (Marvin) Chernosky; step son Doug (Linda) Jordan; nine grandchildren; brother Terence (Dee) Weis; nephews, nieces, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Interment and final resting place will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Boy Scouts of America or a . You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020