San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map

WILLIAM ALAN WEIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM ALAN WEIS Obituary

William Alan Weis, 80, died unexpectedly on March 2, 2020. Bill was born in Rochester, NY on June 29, 1939 to William Christian Weis and Helen Elizabeth Burton Weis. As a young man he participated in the Boy Scouts and achieved the level of Eagle Scout at the age of 16. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester, NY, West Point Military Academy, and the Naval Post Graduate School. Following his service in the Army, Bill worked at Southwest Research Institute. Bill and Carolyn travelled extensively and he was fond of saying that they had set foot on all seven continents. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Helen Weis. He is survived by wife Carolyn; daughter Laura (Daniel) Ihonvbere; sons, William Scott (Carol) Weis, David Alan (Ruth) Weis; step daughter Dr. Debra (Marvin) Chernosky; step son Doug (Linda) Jordan; nine grandchildren; brother Terence (Dee) Weis; nephews, nieces, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Interment and final resting place will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Boy Scouts of America or a .

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now