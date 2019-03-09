|
|
July 18, 1931 - February 28, 2019
Born in western Pennsylvania on July 18, 1931. His family heritage is West Virginia where he spent his formative years. Son of William and Marion Steele and brother to Cece Kelly and Virginia Steele. He attended Linsly Military Academy and Yale University class of 1953. Bill's Air Force career took him to Vance AFB, McGuire AFB, Hickham AFB, the 89th Special Missions Wing at Andrews AFB, Air EVAC at Scott AFB, Viet Nam flying missions and as Ambassador Ellsworth Bunker's pilot. He flew C-118, EC-41, B-25, B-26 and C-47. Retiring in 1976 from Kelly AFB with over 10,114 flying hours. Following retirement he created CEB Diesel, Inc., importing and selling Perkins Diesel engines. Retiring for a second time in 1990. Bill passed away in the early morning on February 28, 2019. He leaves
behind his devoted wife of 40 years Barbara Campbell Steele and the three children they shared. Marika Steele Schoolar, John Henry Imlay,
Dean Campbell Imlay. Son-in-law Jonathan Schoolar, daughter-in-law Margaret Imlay and three grandchildren. Alexander Imlay, Elizabeth Schoolar, Benjamin Schoolar. A nephew John Kelly a niece Ann Kelly and brother-in-law Sidney Kelly. All living in Texas, Delaware, Oregon, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois, respectively. Bill and his family shared interests in travel, hunting, fishing, RVing, skiing, boating and water sports. He will be missed every day of their remaining lives. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm. Location is the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 11093 Bandera Road, San Antonio, TX 78250. Interment in the church Columbarium and a
reception nearby to celebrate his life will follow the service.
Donations may be made to the and the .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 9, 2019