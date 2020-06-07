WILLIAM BEAL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

The family sadly announces his passing after a long illness at the age of 84.

Born to Coleman Beal and Stella Gordon in Greggton, TX.

In his teens, his mother married RC Simmons who raised him as his own along with his three brothers.

He attended Crozier Tech HS and Southern Methodist University. He worked at Braniff for over 15 years and finished his career as a Petroleum Landman CLP. Over the years he resided in Dallas, Tyler and San Antonio. He was an avid and excellent golfer who recently shot his age. He loved the outdoors, spending many hours hunting and fishing. He was an active member of the Methodist Church always teaching Sunday School or Bible study. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge (60 years), the Alzafar Shriner Golf Unit and the Petroleum Club.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Buxkemper Beal, his twin brother Wiley Beal (Charlan) and his children, Vicki McDonald (Stephen) and Lorri Reese (Don).

He will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren,

Stephanie Edgar (Clint), Tracy Whitehead, Amy Wagner (Ethan), Benton McDonald, and Morgan Reese and great grandchildren Emma, Leah, Mary Margaret, Charlotte, Wyatt, Weslynn and Winsley.

Not to mention his many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ralph Beal and Gordon Beal.

Memorial Services will be held at the Alamo Heights United Methodist Church Tuesday June 16th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children, or a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Alamo Heights United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved