The family sadly announces his passing after a long illness at the age of 84.

Born to Coleman Beal and Stella Gordon in Greggton, TX.

In his teens, his mother married RC Simmons who raised him as his own along with his three brothers.

He attended Crozier Tech HS and Southern Methodist University. He worked at Braniff for over 15 years and finished his career as a Petroleum Landman CLP. Over the years he resided in Dallas, Tyler and San Antonio. He was an avid and excellent golfer who recently shot his age. He loved the outdoors, spending many hours hunting and fishing. He was an active member of the Methodist Church always teaching Sunday School or Bible study. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge (60 years), the Alzafar Shriner Golf Unit and the Petroleum Club.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Buxkemper Beal, his twin brother Wiley Beal (Charlan) and his children, Vicki McDonald (Stephen) and Lorri Reese (Don).

He will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren,

Stephanie Edgar (Clint), Tracy Whitehead, Amy Wagner (Ethan), Benton McDonald, and Morgan Reese and great grandchildren Emma, Leah, Mary Margaret, Charlotte, Wyatt, Weslynn and Winsley.

Not to mention his many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ralph Beal and Gordon Beal.

Memorial Services will be held at the Alamo Heights United Methodist Church Tuesday June 16th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children, or a charity of your choice.