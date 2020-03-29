|
William (Bill) Matheny went to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020, at the age of 76 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in San Antonio, Texas to William P. Matheny and Norma Lee Ledger on October 23, 1943. He married Dolores Matheny on April 19, 1985 in San Antonio, Texas.
Bill retired from Sears as a Service Manager in 1993 after 35 years of Service. His enjoyments in life were traveling, hunting, and fishing. Bill loved to keep busy, entertain, and spend time at the lake where he and his wife became part of the beloved lake community they so enjoyed.
He is preceded in death by his father, William P. Matheny, mother, Norma Lee Ledger, Step-mother, Minnie Matheny, and his uncle, Captain "Babe" Matheny.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Dolores Matheny; children, Bridget Rodriguez, Jeannette Doebbler (Byron Doebbler), and Jeffrey Magott; brothers and sisters, Lee Anna Biesenbach, Cathy Cudd, James Matheny, Janice Phelps, and Kevin Matheny, and grandchildren, Dalton Emery, Dominic Rodriguez, Bryant Doebbler, Kaitlin Doebbler, Justin Touchstone, and Jalyn Magott.
The funeral service will be announced at a later date due to the national emergency with the COVID-19.
The family wants to extend our sincere thanks to Bandera Nursing and Rehabilitation Home and staff and the Alamo Hospice nurses for their support and help.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020