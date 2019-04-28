|
May 14, 1963 William Joseph "Billy" Blake was born to Patricia and James Blake on May 14, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois. He spent his youth in San Antonio with his 14 brothers and sisters, and later attended Texas A&M where he joined the Fightin' Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics. In 1989 he married his high-school sweetheart, Cammie Uptmore, and together they
settled in San Antonio to raise six children: Meghann, Emily, Annie, Joseph, Mollie, and William. Billy worked as a restaurant owner and General Contractor, and enjoyed breakfast with his buddies, coaching softball/baseball, watching his kids play various sports, and spending time at the Alamo Heights Little League fields. Billy was best known for his uncanny ability to find a connection to everyone he encountered, his fierce loyalty to all those he loved, his tireless work ethic, his infectious laugh, his one-liners, and his lightning fastball.
He was deeply loved, and his large personality will never be replaced. Billy's legacy lives on in his children and the hundreds of young men and women he coached and mentored.
He lived and loved large.
The loss of this husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and coach creates an unfathomable crater, made bearable only by the certainty that his heart for the Lord has led him to paradise.
Billy battled valiantly against Crohn's Disease and Bile-Duct Cancer. He was called home to Jesus on April 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Cammie, his children including his new son-in-law Shane Sciples, his many siblings, nieces, and nephews, and numerous in-laws including his beloved Jim and Jan Uptmore.
The rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on April 29th at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church (102 Lorenz).
Funeral services will start at 10:30 am on Tuesday, April 30th at St. Mark's Catholic Church (1602 Thousand Oaks), directly followed by a reception located at Aggie Park (6205 W. Avenue). The family has asked, lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Billy's name to camp CAMP or Catholic Charities.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019