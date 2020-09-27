William Colin "Bill" Gillis, 93, passed away peacefully on August 28,2020 at his home in San Antonio after a long illness. He was a veteran of WWII, joining the USMC at 17. During the Korean War, he was recalled to duty and after discharge, remained a proud Marine and reservist for the rest of his life.

Bill was born in New Bedford, MA on August 1,1927 to Angus Dan and Margaret Campbell Gillis. Bill graduated from Boston University and Pepperdine University School of Law. His work in the Life Insurance industry took him from New York to Phoenix, Los Angeles and Greece.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Rosalina, four children from his previous marriage; Jean Hooper, Sandy Gillis, Colin Gillis and Alec Gillis and their families. He was "Grampa Bill" to ten grandchildren and knew that a great-grandson is coming in December. His siblings, Mary Norton of Austin, TX and Daniel Gillis of Philadelphia, PA also survive him.

Bill traveled widely, painted prolifically and read voraciously. Semper Fi.

A Private service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.

Condolences may be sent to www.meadowlawn.net