William C. Golightly, 86, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior. He was surrounded by loving family and close friends.

William was born on November 23, 1933 in Amarillo, Texas to Jennings Bryan and Robbie Golightly in Amarillo, Texas. He attended college at North Texas State University where he studied art and design. He began his career with the Defense Mapping Agency as a cartographer. He served in the Army for two years and was stationed in Korea and continued his service in the Reserves until 1963. He returned to his career at the Defense Mapping Agency until he retired in 1988.

He was preceded in his death by his parents, J.B. and Robbie Golightly and siblings, Mae Jean Wickern, Bryan Golightly, Robert Golightly, and Rex Golightly. William is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gail Golightly; daughter, Terri Gaines and her husband Steve Gaines; and grandchildren, Aidan, Liam and Rowynn.

Due to the pandemic, a graveside service will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

