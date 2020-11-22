1/1
WILLIAM C. GOLIGHTLY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William C. Golightly, 86, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior. He was surrounded by loving family and close friends.

William was born on November 23, 1933 in Amarillo, Texas to Jennings Bryan and Robbie Golightly in Amarillo, Texas. He attended college at North Texas State University where he studied art and design. He began his career with the Defense Mapping Agency as a cartographer. He served in the Army for two years and was stationed in Korea and continued his service in the Reserves until 1963. He returned to his career at the Defense Mapping Agency until he retired in 1988.

He was preceded in his death by his parents, J.B. and Robbie Golightly and siblings, Mae Jean Wickern, Bryan Golightly, Robert Golightly, and Rex Golightly. William is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gail Golightly; daughter, Terri Gaines and her husband Steve Gaines; and grandchildren, Aidan, Liam and Rowynn.

Due to the pandemic, a graveside service will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved