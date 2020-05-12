William C. Hill
1932 - 2020
William C. Hill, Major (Ret.) USAF, went to be with the Lord and his wife Jean on May 9, 2020.William was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Marcella Hill; his wife, Jean Hill; his daughter, Ruth Anne Hill and his son, Robert A. Hill. William is survived by his son, William C. Hill and his daughter, Barbara Hill Lambert; grandchildren, Gaelen Coleman, Robert A. Coleman and Sarah Coleman; great grandchildren, Aeron Coleman, Milo (Anja) McDonald and David Coleman; his brother, Clair C. Hill; and his sister in law, Ruth Frederick. William is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.His full life legacy can be read on the Porter Loring Mortuary website. You are also invited to sign the Guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 12, 2020.
