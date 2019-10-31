Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
William C. Leonard Jr. Obituary

It pains me to admit it, but apparently, I have passed away. Everyone told me it would happen one day but that's simply not something I wanted to hear, much less experience. Once again I didn't get things my way!

William C. Leonard Jr., 63, of Pipe Creek, Tx, passed away, Monday, October 28, 2019 surrounded by family.

Tiny was preceded in death by his father, William C. Leonard, Sr. and his sister Lori Portis. Tiny is survived by the love of his life, his wife Debbie of 41 years, daughters Kristen Baker (Amos), Kelsey De Uriarte (Carlos),grandchildren Landry and Layton, his mother Lorraine Leonard, sisters Elizabeth Leonard, Lynne Walker (Gene) and Leah Randle(Jimmy),and many loving extended family. Tiny was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

Tiny was born March 2, 1956 in Little Rock, AR. Tiny lived an amazing life and was always the life of the party. He was one of the greatest fathers that will ever live and he loved his daughters dearly.

Funeral services will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North in San Antonio on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

Tiny would love for you to come and celebrate his great life.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 31, 2019
