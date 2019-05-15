August 6, 1955 - May 2, 2019

William "Cal" Calvin Groom II, age 63, passed away on Thursday May 2, 2019 in Hilo, Hawaii. Born to Jackie Marie Groom Parker and William Groom on August 6, 1955, Cal was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio and of the University of Texas at Austin. Cal was the Executive Director of Hawaii Radiologic Associates on Hawaii Island. In San Antonio, he served as Chief Operational Officer for South Texas Radiology Imagining Centers and also worked at University of Texas Health Science Center and M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston.



He is survived by his wife Cheri Moseley Groom of San Antonio and Hilo, Hawaii; sons Travis "T.J." Groom of San Antonio and Samuel Groom of Austin; sister Barbara Hackney and her husband, Charles of Arlington; sisters-in-law, Linda Moseley Swierc and her husband, Rick and Holly Moseley Hopkins and her husband, Brian all of San Antonio; step-mother, Loudele Dowdy of Emory; nieces, nephews and a host of lifelong friends.



An avid outdoorsman and hiker, Cal found the presence of God in the beauty of nature wherever he went (Psalms 19:1). Cal and Cheri's journey together began when they met in high school and they continued to happily share life's adventures and changes throughout their 40 years of marriage. Cal was a loving and encouraging husband, a kind and wise father, and a loyal friend who enriched the lives of everyone who knew him; always going out of his way to make sure other's needs were met before his own. He lived his life guided by his deep faith in God.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.









FUNERAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, MAY 17, 2019

9:30 A.M.

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL



Dr. Robert Collie will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. If making memorial contributions, JDRF is suggested.



