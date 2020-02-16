|
William Charles Linsdau (Bill) passed away peacefully in San Antonio, Texas on January 22nd, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 62 years old. William was born January 6th, 1958 in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Thomas John Linsdau and Genevieve Mary Hearden-Linsdau. He was the youngest of their four children.
William graduated from Andover High School, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan in 1976 and went on to receive his BA from Albion College, in Albion, Michigan in 1980.
The vast majority of Bill's working years were spent with General Mills Inc. He joined the sales team in 1985 and remained with the company until his retirement in April of 2019. He held various sales management positions throughout the years, relocating with the company several times during his 34-year tenure. He started with the company in Huntington, West Virginia. His moves included: Cincinnati and Akron, Ohio, Coppell, Texas, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Providence Forge, Virginia, McKinney, Texas and San Antonio, Texas. He thoroughly enjoyed his long career with General Mills and made many, many dear friends throughout the organization over the years. He will be missed by so many who knew him as a colleague and true friend.
In his personal life, Bill enjoyed life to the fullest. His favorite pastime was spending uninterrupted days traveling with his wife, Karol. He absolutely loved the majestic mountains of Colorado and New Mexico, so they went as often as they could after moving back to Texas in 2010. He was an avid reader, especially of books written from an historical perspective. He loved swimming, nature hikes, music concerts and watching sporting events. He enjoyed all sports, but football was definitely his favorite, especially the Green Bay Packers. He had so many dear friends from all phases of his life; as far back as high school and college friends. He was the type of person who was your "friend for life" once he became your friend. His deep, genuinely engaging laugh and warm smile will be missed by so many who knew and loved him.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife of twenty-one years, Karol Mallory-Linsdau, brother, John Linsdau, (wife Virginia), sister, Anne Linsdau-Hoeppner, (husband, Walter), brother, Michael Linsdau, (wife, Svetlana) and niece, Katherine Linsdau.
A private interment of ashes will be held on Saturday, February 29th, Woodlawn Cemetery, Green Bay, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to the . 1800-ACS-2345. , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718