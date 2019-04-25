Home

William Craig Marsh Obituary
December 18, 1968 - April 17, 2019
Craig was called home after his courageous battle with cancer. His humble spirit held a true champion inside and he flourished in a hospitality career. In his youth, Craig competed in Bicycle Motocross, and was recently inducted into BMX Hall of Fame. Later in life his favorite pastime was golf. He cherished his family, his sister Deborah Mueller, many long-time friends, and his fiancé, Jacque Garcia. A celebration of life will be held on May 1, 2019 at 3 pm at the Brackenridge Golf Course Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, donate to .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 25, 2019
