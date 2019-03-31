December 30, 1942 - March 22, 2019

William Curtis McNeese went to be with our Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019. Bill was born to Frederick Allen McNeese and Virginia Lucille Irvin on December 30, 1942 at the Nix Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Bill grew up in and around the San Antonio, Texas area. He attended Moye Military School, Castroville, Texas and graduated the 8th grade as the Cadet Corps Commander. He graduated high school at the Keystone School, San Antonio, Texas, in 1960. He attended St. Mary's University and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1965. He was a member of Kappa Delta Pi. He studied the German language in Rothenburg, Germany and Spanish at the Institute of the Americas in Mexico City, Mexico. During that time, he accompanied his grandmother, Carolyn Wilkes Cushing on trips to Europe sailing on the Queen Mary overseas and touring Europe by car that was purchased there and brought back on the Queen Mary. He attended St. Phillip's College in San Antonio, Texas and was certified in 1978 as a nurse aide in order to care for his grandmother. He also attended UTSA, San Antonio, TX and received a bachelor of Arts in 1989. Bill enjoyed travelling with his family to California, New Mexico, Nevada and Europe during his lifetime. He enjoyed attending the Majestic Theater with his mother in later years.



During his life, he worked with his father at a family restaurant in Austin, Texas; taught English in Tegucigalpa, Honduras and San Antonio, Texas. He was a caregiver and was also an insurance agent for many years at Prudential and at McNeese & Associates with his brother and sister-in-law. He was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and as a driver for elderly patients needing assistance to get to doctors' appointments. Bill was a very caring person who would do anything for his fellowman. He will be greatly missed by his family.



He is survived by his brothers, Robert Allen McNeese and Steven L. McCutcheon and his sisters-in-law, Olinda P. McNeese and Lesa Taylor McCutcheon and many nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, no services are scheduled. Special Thanks and Gratitude for the caring and kind staff at Coronado at Stone Oak and Guiding Light Hospice.



Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019