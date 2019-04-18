Home

Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
William D. Holland Obituary
May 15, 1932 - April 15, 2019
William D. Holland, Sr., 86, went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on May 15, 1932 in Spring Hill, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Holland; his mother, Stella Mae Bufford Holland; his father, Merrell Glen Holland; his five sisters and one brother. He is survived by his children, Deborah Rehr, William D. Holland, Jr., David W. Holland, Carl W. Holland and Theresa A. Holland, as well as eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He served proudly in the United States Air Force and retired as a Tech Sergeant.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary, 8008 West Military Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78227. Visitation and burial will be held in Spring Hill, Tennessee at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 18, 2019
