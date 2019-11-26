|
|
William D. (Billy) Zunker passed away on November 22, 2019 following a short and vicious battle with cancer. He was 63.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Avis Zunker, his father, William Zunker, and his brother, Robert Ahr. Billy is survived by his sister, Leslie Zunker, and his stepmother, Linda Zunker; sister-in-law, Siegred Ahr; nephews and nieces and their children, Ryan and Cindy Ahr and Avery; Annastasia and Trevor Winters and Jack, Maggie, and Dillon; Jordan Ahr; and Lauren Ahr and Stella and Finley; aunts Bonnie Moxon, Billie Moxon, Betty Blanchard, Patsy Sealy, and Jonell Hagan and uncle, Tim Hagan; cousins Terry Clark (Tom), Judy Feuge (Rusty), Kathy Manegre (Tom), Bill Blanchard (Shan), Carol Lundschen (Jay), Laura Ladd (John), and Jimmy Blanchard (Cindy); his daughter, Angelica Davidson; a couple more truckloads of second cousins; and his friends.
Billy graduated from Lee High School in 1974. He was a natural athlete and was blessed with both physical dexterity and great mental prowess. Not knowing what else to do with him, his third grade teacher gave him high school algebra and calculus textbooks to read. A voracious reader of whatever was available, he particularly enjoyed the books of Louis L'amour.
Billy was witty and funny and annoyingly good at chess and trivia games. He enjoyed all types of hunting and fishing, especially deep sea fishing, skiing, tennis, baseball, basketball, and golf.
And despite a lifetime of aggravation, Billy will be most missed by his little sister who is forever grateful to him for waiting around to let her say "goodbye."
Published in Express-News on Nov. 26, 2019