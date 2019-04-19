Home

William David Geeslin Obituary
November 1, 1951 - April 15, 2019
David Geeslin passed away on April 15, 2019.
He began his 29 year career as a Social Work Officer in the US Amy in 1981 retiring at the rank of LTC.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bill, and survived by his mother, Jean Geeslin, his wife, Cindi, and daughters, Allen and Larkin, three beautiful grandchildren, and sister Sharon.
A memorial service is scheduled for 4/24/2019 at Redeemer Presbyterian, 903 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78215, at 10 a.m .
For additional information, please contact www.funeralcaringusa.com.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2019
