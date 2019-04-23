|
|
April 15, 2019
William David Geeslin passed away at the age of 67 from Alzheimer's disease on April 15, 2019. He was the son of the late William Aubrey Geeslin and Jean Lambert Geeslin. He lived in Mobile, AL until the age of 15. The family then relocated to Pensacola, FL. He graduated from high school in 1969 and received his BA degree from the University of West Florida in 1974. He received his Master's of Social Work from the University of Alabama in 1976. He met his wife, Cindi, while attending the University. He worked as a social worker with the Birmingham Police Department immediately after his graduation. He was always proud that his work there allowed him to share the inhumane treatment of individuals who were in jail with the ACLU, which led to changes in their treatment.
He began his dream job of serving in the U.S. Army as a commissioned Social Work Officer in 1981. He retired in December, 2009, after 29 years of service. He was very proud of the Geeslin family legacy of military service and would often state that "a Geeslin had served in the military since the American Revolutionary War." He loved all aspects of the military but was the most was honored to deploy to serve our troops twice in Iraq and was known for his "take it like a man" speeches to the troops. He received the Bronze Star for one of his deployments. He loved mentoring young Soldiers and advocating for their mental health needs. He was known for his great story telling abilities of his military exploits and was his great sense of humor.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Geeslin, his wife of 39 years, Cindi, and their daughters, Allen Geeslin Schand (spouse, Justin) and Larkin Flume (Bradley), and three beautiful grandchildren, Ethan, (2 ½),
Colton, (18 mos), and Leighton, (11 mos), and sister Sharon Jones (Steve) and nephew, Riley, (15).
A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 903 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78215, on April 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. Parking is available on Augusta Street for a minimal charge.
The graveside service
will be at
Fort Sam Houston Cemetery, Pavilion #5,
at 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations
be given to Grace Place of
San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 23, 2019