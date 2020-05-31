WILLIAM DE LA O
William De La O, born in Saspamco, Texas on June 25, 1932; went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020 at the age of 87.He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years Olivia De La O. Survivors include his loving children; Cynthia Almanza (Albert), William De La O Jr. (Debbie), and Anthony De La O (Mary); 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and family friends.Due to Covid-19 precautions, the family has chosen to hold private services.For personal acknowledgement, you are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.Arrangements with:

Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.
