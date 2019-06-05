August 27, 1937 - May 24, 2019

Don will be remembered for his joyfulness and contagious laugh, sincerity and wisdom, and the zeal with which he embraced every day. A devoted father and true friend, Don enjoyed planning trips, traveling the world, writing witty travelogues, reading, staying fit, cooking and entertaining, and spending time with loved ones. He was happiest when side-by-side with his "Lulu." Don was born in Longview to Barney and Melba Norris. A Louisiana Tech University graduate, Don was pursuing an MBA at University of Texas when he met Sarah Chandler (m 1962-1992). They settled in Minnesota in 1977, when Don joined Pillsbury, where he rose to the position of SVP of Human Resources. In 1987, Don purchased Smith Office Furniture in San Antonio, and in 1994, established Office Furniture Express. In 2001, he married Louise Heizer. Don is survived by his loving wife, Louise; their children, Laura Vanderpool (Nick), Andy Norris, Tom Heizer (Laura), and Katy Norris; and grand- children, Sydney, Tatum, Remi, and Tucker.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

FRIDAY, JUNE 7, 2019

4:00 PM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or one's favorite charity.

