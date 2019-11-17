|
|
William Douglas "Doug" Hall of San Antonio, Texas passed away peacefully Monday, October 21, 2019, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Born in Austin, Texas and a 1970 graduate of John Jay High School, he had a never-ending curiosity for how things worked. He served in the USAF as an Avionics Specialist and later pursued a career in Computer Technology/Programming. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Helen; daughter, Rebecca Hall; daughter, Melissa Hall (fiancé Jason Chapman), granddaughters, Madison and Makenzi; brother, Dr. Stephen W. Hall and wife Irene; sister, Terri Hall-Giese; 2 nephews, 2 nieces, 10 great-nieces and great-nephews, and numerous extended family. Doug's most beloved and cherished relationships were with his family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Louise and William P. Hall, brothers, Charles W. Hall and William Gregory Hall and nephew, Stephen W. Hall, Jr.
Services begin at 9:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at University United Methodist Church, 5084 DeZavala Road. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road. Contributions in Doug's memory may be made to Angel House, MD Anderson, CTVHCS or University UMC. Please sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019