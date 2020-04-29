|
Chief Master Sergeant, William E. Turner, USAF, Ret. age 95 passed away on April 21, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean C. Turner. William is survived by his wife, Evelyn Turner; son, Greg Turner; daughters, Susan Jean Turner and Deborah Turner; grandchildren, Tracy (Floyd), Jessica (Michael) and Stephanie (Jay); greatgrandchildren, Alex, Jaidon, and Tori; Sisters Delda Mae Clayton (Bobbie) and brothers Rodney, Hugh, and Raymond Turner.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 29, 2020