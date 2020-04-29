San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for William Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Turner Obituary

Chief Master Sergeant, William E. Turner, USAF, Ret. age 95 passed away on April 21, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean C. Turner. William is survived by his wife, Evelyn Turner; son, Greg Turner; daughters, Susan Jean Turner and Deborah Turner; grandchildren, Tracy (Floyd), Jessica (Michael) and Stephanie (Jay); greatgrandchildren, Alex, Jaidon, and Tori; Sisters Delda Mae Clayton (Bobbie) and brothers Rodney, Hugh, and Raymond Turner.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now