December 25, 1925 - March 4, 2019
William E. Wallis, born in Corsicana, TX. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and faithful friend. His strong spirit and pragmatic mind was a help to everyone. Raised in the oil fields of W. Texas. Served his country 12 years in WWII and Korean War as Navy LT. Graduated from Texas A&M with Engineering degree. Consulting Mechanical & Electrical engineering practice 51 years on design/construction projects throughout South and Central Texas for University, Industrial, and Private clients. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty Wallis. Bill was a dedicated son of Christ the Lord. We who are left behind are looking forward to our reunion. Survived by daughters, Patty Wallis and Martha Millette; son, Bill Wallis, Jr.; grandson, David Hobza IV (wife Jerika); great grandson, Beau Hobza; granddaughter, Courtney Pratt (husband Scott); and other loving family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 18 at 10:30 AM in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, SATX. In lieu of flowers - contributions can be made to a favorite Bible teaching ministry of his: Verse by Verse Fellowship at VBVF.org
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019