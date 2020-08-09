1/1
William Earl "Bill" Buesking
1933 - 2020
William "Bill" Earl Buesking, age 86, has gone home to be with his Lord on July 25, 2020. Born December 23, 1933 in Strasburg, Illinois he was preceded in death by his parents Merle and Celia Buesking and a brother, Dean. He is survived by his wife, Ella Mae Buesking; children, Valerie Honeycutt, David Buesking, Darren Buesking, John Hancock, Christopher Hancock, and Michael Hancock; sister June Hutchcraft and brother George Buesking; 14 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Bill served 20 years as a pilot in the Air Force, retiring in 1972 as a Major. He earned a B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering while in the Air Force. Bill earned a Distinguished Flying Cross during his tour of Vietnam. He retired from Civil Service in 1999. He and Mae enjoyed travelling, especially to Hawaii.

A child of God, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Bill will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery on August 13, 2020 in a private ceremony. A celebration of Bill's life can be found on the Porter Loring website. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Concordia Lutheran Church San Antonio.

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
