WILLIAM EARLE MARTIN
William Earle (Bill) Martin, age 92, of San Antonio, Texas, went to be with his Lord, on Friday, 5/8/2020. Bill was born on 10/9/1927, in Dallas, Texas, to the late William Lloyd Martin and Lyda Jewel Martin. He attended Texas A& M University, then served proudly in the Army Medical Corp at Fort Sam Houston. Afterward, he continued his education at Southern Methodist University (SMU) receiving a BBA Degree. While attending SMU, Bill married his life-long love Mary Frances, in 1948. After graduating, he joined Wyatt Food Stores in Dallas, and later worked for Kroger Food Stores in Houston. In 1969, he joined H-E-B Grocery (H-E-B), where he later became an Officer in the company. After retiring from H-E-B in 1991, Bill and Mary Frances traveled extensively, especially enjoying cruises, taking their last one together in 2017.Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, caring deeply for his family and showing his love in numerous ways. He was thought of highly by all who knew him, having a sharp mind and respectful manner, as well as a generous nature. He was a faithful follower of Christ and served his local church, as an elder and deacon, and in later years as church treasurer. All who knew Bill, will also remember his lifelong love for dogs and the Dallas Cowboys. The memories he leaves behind, will be cherished by all those, who were privileged to know and love him.Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Patsy Rogers. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Mary Frances; sister, Ginny Parker (Dr. Richard Parker); two sons, Bill Martin, Jr. (Terry) and Gary Martin (Joyce); five grandsons, Jason, Elliott, Jonathan, Jesse and Evan; and five great-grandchildren.A private family ceremony was held graveside and officiated by Rev. Dan Milford of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association, Animal Humane Society, or Covenant Presbyterian Church of San Antonio.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with


Published in Express-News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
