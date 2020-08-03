1/1
William "BILL" Edmonds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William "BILL" Edmonds went home to our Lord Jesus July 25th, 2020. Survived by his "MAMA" Jonnie A Edmonds, his sister, daughter, two sons and four grandbabies. Along with two nieces and seven great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and so many friends. One of Bill's greatest passions was loving and caring for his dogs. With that said in lieu of flowers please send any donations to your local Pet Shelter or Humane Society in Bill's name.

Memorial service is being held Friday, August the 7th, 2020 at 11:00AM at Schertz Funeral home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved