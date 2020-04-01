Home

More Obituaries for WILLIAM F. BLACK
WILLIAM F. BLACK


1928 - 2020
William Frederick Black was born in Mexico on September 3, 1928 to Wayne Black and Teresa Fredericksen Black, second of six children.

He graduated from St. Mary's University majoring in marketing and served in the U.S. Army Air Corp for three years. He was successful in various positions in San Antonio until he retired in 1993, and he was immensely dedicated to his Lord, home and family.

Our dad is survived by his devoted, loving wife of 70 years, Vivian. Dad is dearly loved and missed by his 5 children: Sandra, Shirley, Bill Jr., Jeff, and Wayne (deceased); eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Memorial and graveside services at Fort Sam Cemetery are pending. http://funeralcaringusa.com/

Published in Express-News on Apr. 1, 2020
