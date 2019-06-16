|
October 23, 1945 - June 2, 2019
William Frederick (Bill) Kiel was born in Jacksonville, Florida to two active Navy parents, Esther Catherine nee Geritz, an artillery instructor and Elmer Anthony Kiel, Jr., a Pearl Harbor survivor. Bill grew up with his mom, living mostly in Maryland. He attended Lower School at McDonogh Military Academy which he credited for his sense of personal responsibility and fair play. When his mother was transferred to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Bill moved to Texas for his senior year, graduating from Pasadena High School in 1963.
He sold encyclopedias door to door and flipped hamburgers at various locations before landing a job at Shell Oil as a night clerk in the research lab. The company's tuition assistance program allowed him to take classes at University of Houston where he obtained a BS in Mathematics in 1975.
He continued at Shell Oil for 33 years where his career was challenging and expansive and had far too many job titles to mention. He loved the work and the people he worked with. Bill did lease sales in wide open spaces, ran seismic boats in the gulf and crunched numbers in a messy office. Ultimately he served as Director of Geophysics in Exploration for Royal Dutch Shell in The Hague, Netherlands before retiring in 1998.
His avocations loomed as large in life as his vocation. He gardened, raised chickens, studied photography and genealogy. Saddle horses and carriage horses. He threw pots and wove rugs. He made doll houses for all his granddaughters. He went to Ecuador to learn Spanish and used ground penetrating radar on an anthropology dig in Mexico. He decided to take guitar lessons at the age of 70. But the last years of his life were devoted to woodworking and making handcrafted furniture.
In 2006, a neighbor asked him to approach the City Council about getting a stop sign, which began a decade of volunteer public service. Bill served two terms on the Alamo Heights City Council and as mayor pro-tem as well on many boards and committees. At the news of his death, flags at Alamo Heights City Hall were lowered to half mast in acknowledgement of his many contributions to the City and his community.
Bill was known for his willingness to always help on projects both large and small, his keen intellect and his sense of humor. He had a knack for bringing out the best in those around him.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Pamela Morsi Kiel. His four children, Kimberly Deering (Kerry) of Kingman, AZ, Heather Wilk (Gary) of San Antonio, TX, Matthew B. Kiel of San Antonio, TX, Jason Lester (Laurie) of Wellington, FL. Two stepchildren, Tamer Morsi (Mary) of San Antonio, TX and Leila Morsi of the home. Ten grandchildren, Amanda & Douglas Deering, Benjamin & Julia Wilk, Natalie & Luke Lester, Easton, Griffin, Laurel & Quintin Morsi. And shop cat, Callie.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10am at the Alamo Heights Presbyterian Church, 6201 Broadway. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to City of Alamo Heights, Community Garden (In Memory of Bill Kiel) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019