St Luke's Catholic Church
4603 Manitou
San Antonio, TX 78228
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
Rosary
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
William F. Mcbrearty


1926 - 2019
William F. Mcbrearty Obituary
June 4, 1926 - August 2, 2019
William F. "Bill" McBrearty, Jr., age 93, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" McBrearty; daughter, Pamela McBrearty; mother, Mary McBrearty; and father, William F. McBrearty, Sr. He is survived by son Stephen McBrearty; daughter Mary Ella McBrearty; son Robert McBrearty and wife Mary Ellen; son Kevin McBrearty; son Gerald McBrearty and wife Wendy; grandchildren Matthew McBrearty and wife, Tara; Shauna Autry and husband, T C; Zane McBrearty, Ian McBrearty, Riley McBrearty, and Trevor McBrearty; great-grandchildren Indy McBrearty, Mae McBrearty, Wesley Autry, and Hollis Autry; sister Patty Groff and husband Wally; niece Donna, and nephews David and Denis. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 8:00 am to 9:00 am at St. Luke's Catholic Church.
ROSARY, 9:00 AM
MASS, 9:30 AM
SATURDAY,
AUGUST 24, 2019
ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
4603 MANITOU DR.
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78228
Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Volunteer Services Council of the San Antonio State Supported Living Center, 6711 South New Braunfels, Suite 500, San Antonio, TX.; or the . You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019
