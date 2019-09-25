|
|
11/26/1941 - 09/20/2019
Bill Triesch was born in San Antonio, Texas, November 26, 1941 and died September 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Gil Triesch. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, DiAnn, two sons, Billy (wife Debbie) and Todd (wife Mickey), six grandchildren, Matthew, Mikey, Ryan, Brittany, Lauren, and Travis, and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Bob, John, and Tom, and a sister, Trisha, and numerous nieces and nephews. He retired in 1996 as an independent adjustor after working for thirty years in the insurance industry. Bill was a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, and brother. He was a good man who felt that a man's handshake should be as good as his word and he had no patience for a liar. After his family and his friends his favorite things were hunting, fishing, woodworking, and bar-b-queing (and a little Jim Beam now and then!)
Funeral arrangements will be at Mission Park Funeral Chapel, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr., SAT, 78230 on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:00. The viewing will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 5:00-8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Sept. 25, 2019