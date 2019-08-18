|
|
July 10, 1929 - August 03, 2019
Colonel William (Bill) Francis Coad, 90, a cherished and generous father, grandfather, and friend, died peacefully on August 03, 2019 at his home in San Antonio, TX.
Bill was born July 10, 1929 to Stella and Martin Coad. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Glenn Alice Coad, and Bill is survived by his seven children: Timothy Coad; Thomas Coad and wife Kathy; William Coad Jr. and wife Sandra; Kevin Coad; Martin Coad and wife Irene; Patrick Coad and wife JoAnn; and Kelly Coad. He also leaves behind 17 grand- children and great-grand- children.
Bill was a strong, proud, and good man who had a warm and a generous heart. He dedicated his life to service. Bill had an accomplished military career where he served three tours in Vietnam and one tour in Korea. Upon returning home, Bill became very involved with his Church, serving with Saint Vincent DePaul, Knights of Columbus, and the Military of World Wars.
Bill will be missed by all those who knew him, and the family wants to thank all those who have extended joy, support, and compassion to Bill during his final months. The rosary and vigil will be August 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church. The funeral will be August 22 at 9:00 a.m. at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019