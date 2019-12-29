Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for William MacRae
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Frank MacRae

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Frank MacRae Obituary

SGM (ret.) William Frank MacRae, 1936-2019

Bill MacRae was joyful and kind, and traveled the world with his great love Winifred Hill MacRae and their five daughters, serving 25 years in the Army before retiring to San Antonio. He died peacefully on Dec. 15, 2019, surrounded by family.

Born to William S. MacRae and Lucy Stuntz MacRae, he attended Central Catholic High School ('52) and St. Mary's University. A devout Catholic, he lived a full and wonderful life.

As the eldest of six, he looked after his siblings, loved baseball and cars, and became an Eagle Scout. As a soldier, husband and father, he provided a good life for his family and was always available for a game or homework. As a retiree and grandpa, he tended a garden that supplied the neighborhood with

vegetables, and never turned down an adventure or a volleyball game.

Bill joins his beloved wife Wyn in Heaven, leaving behind his daughters and their spouses, four siblings and 12 grandchildren. Services will include a rosary at 7PM, on Jan. 2 and funeral mass at 12:30 PM on Jan. 3 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes. Interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -