SGM (ret.) William Frank MacRae, 1936-2019
Bill MacRae was joyful and kind, and traveled the world with his great love Winifred Hill MacRae and their five daughters, serving 25 years in the Army before retiring to San Antonio. He died peacefully on Dec. 15, 2019, surrounded by family.
Born to William S. MacRae and Lucy Stuntz MacRae, he attended Central Catholic High School ('52) and St. Mary's University. A devout Catholic, he lived a full and wonderful life.
As the eldest of six, he looked after his siblings, loved baseball and cars, and became an Eagle Scout. As a soldier, husband and father, he provided a good life for his family and was always available for a game or homework. As a retiree and grandpa, he tended a garden that supplied the neighborhood with
vegetables, and never turned down an adventure or a volleyball game.
Bill joins his beloved wife Wyn in Heaven, leaving behind his daughters and their spouses, four siblings and 12 grandchildren. Services will include a rosary at 7PM, on Jan. 2 and funeral mass at 12:30 PM on Jan. 3 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes. Interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019