Bill Davis passed away peacefully at his home in San Antonio Texas after a long life battle with cancer.

Bill serve in the United States Navy for 22 years after retiring from the Navy he joined the Alamo Community College district at St. Philip's College which he also retired after 10 years.

He is preceded by his parents Elizabeth and William Davis. He is survived by his wife Janie Davis, sister Joanne Dove, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. Bill will be remembered as a loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and friend.

Visitation for bill will be at Dellcrest funeral home August 20th, 2020 at 5:30 to 7:30.

Funeral service will be at Dellcrest funeral home August 21st, 2020 at 1 pm.

A private military honor service will take place at fort Sam Houston National cemetery.

You may leave a memory or message on the guest book at www.missionparks.com