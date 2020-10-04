William G. Harris, 64, passed away on September 9th, 2020. He left this world far too soon and his spirit will be greatly missed.

Bill was born in Weatherford, Texas to Joseph Dee Harris and Sara Hitt. At the age of 4, Bill moved with his family to New Orleans, Louisiana where he remained until 12 years old. Bill considered New Orleans to be where his soul resided, and he would always say "there is no place in the world like it". Bill spent the rest of his adolescence in San Antonio, Texas where he graduated from Winston Churchill High School. He deeply cherished his time in San Antonio where he developed his love of music as a trumpet player in the high school band. After high school, he attended Rice University and graduated in 1977 with a bachelor's degree in English and then continued his education at the University of Texas School of Law where he received his Juris Doctor in 1982. Even though he loved Austin and UT Law, his loyalty was always with his alma mater, Rice University. Go Owls! Bill was passionate about all things creative, including art, theater, music, and photography. At Rice, his inspiration for life came from a religious and philosophical class "Origin and Destiny of the Universe". He studied music theory and photography as well. He almost became a professional photographer before attending law school, dabbled at writing a novel, and lived in New York for a year to pursue his dream of producing a movie. His greatest love of all was music. Bill dedicated his adulthood to promoting the induction of Todd Rundgren into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and his vinyl record collection is beyond impressive. He had a brilliant mind and never stopped learning. He had a commanding knowledge of history, culture, and geography. While attending Rice, he spent a summer driving from Houston through South America and back with his friend, mentor, and professor, Father David Borbridge.

He also took several trips to Europe with friends and his beloved Methodist church choir.

He is predeceased by his father Joseph Dee Harris; mother Sara Hitt; brother Joseph Dee Harris III; and nephew Joseph Graham Harris.

Bill is survived by his wife and soulmate, Michelle Harris; son Richard Harris and wife Angela Harris; son Nelson Harris and wife Kristina Harris; stepdaughter Alexandra Bobo; brother Cliff Harris and wife Darci Harris; sister Jean Anne Harris; nephew Jack Harris; niece Amy Harris; and his beautiful grandchildren Athena, Max and Tristan. Bill will always be remembered for his sharp intellect and his overwhelming love and kindness toward others. He never forgot a name and considered every individual he met a friend.

"I try to live by the Golden Rule and think that it is the greatest behavioral and sociological imperative there ever was.

I guess that makes sense, since it came from God!" – William G. Harris

Private services will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at one o'clock in the afternoon. For those of you that wish to watch the live stream of the service, please visit www.bradshawcarter.com, look for his obituary, and click on the link provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.