William G. Priest Obituary
October 10, 1935 - September 11, 2019
William G. Priest passed away on September 11, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on October 10, 1935 to William G. Priest, Sr. and Mary Hennessy Priest. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael Priest. William was a life-long San Antonio resident who graduated from St. Anthony Catholic School and the University of Texas. He was also a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. He is survived by his children Mariadale Priest (Ralph), Virginia Priest (Ron), William G. Priest III (Ralph), Martin Priest, Corwin Priest (Megan), Michael Priest and Elizabeth Priest and numerous beloved grandchildren. A private graveside service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019
