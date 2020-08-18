1/1
William "Buster" Gilbreth
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Buster" Gilbreth passed away peacefully on August 16th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am Friday, August 21st at First Baptist Church of Cuero. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. First Baptist will live stream the service via their website (https://fbccuero.org/media) for those unable to attend. Interment will be at Bundick Cemetery in Smiley Texas.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Cuero ISD Education Foundation, c/o William "Buster" Gilbreth Educational Endowment Grant, PO BOX 987, Cuero, TX 77954.

You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.Freund Funeral Home,

361-275-2343.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Cuero
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freund Funeral Home - Cuero
213 N. Gonzales
Cuero, TX 77954
(361) 275-2343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freund Funeral Home - Cuero

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved