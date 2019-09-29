|
|
September 11, 1945 - September 18, 2019
William Goodloe Delano, Jr. passed away September 18, 2019. He was born September 11, 1945 in Glendale, California to William Goodloe Delano and Helen Joyce Hulbert. Bill grew up in Española, New Mexico and graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1968. He entered the US Army in 1968. In 1969 he married Donna Ruth Taylor. He served in Vietnam and then returned to Ft. Sam Houston, Texas to complete his service. Bill graduated from St. Mary's Law School, practiced law in San Antonio and joined the US Army Reserves at Ft. Sam Houston. He retired from the Reserves in 2005. Bill enjoyed reading, collecting and selling books. He enjoyed traveling to see family in California and New England. He is survived by his wife, Donna, and their three children, daughter Jeanne and her husband Brian Salay and their two children, Sofia and Max; son, Billy; son, Matt and his wife, Jackie. Bill is also survived by his younger sister, Mary Delano, and younger brother, Michael Delano, as well as numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
SATURDAY- OCTOBER 5, 2019
3:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
A private interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Bill was a regular contributor to Toys for Tots, the , St Jude's and the USO.
The family would like to thank everyone for their expressions of kindness during this time.
