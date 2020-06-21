William G. Guion, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on August 30, 1943 to Louis Isaac Guion and Mary Louise Guion (nee Hutchinson) in Columbia, South Carolina.

After graduating from Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas, William obtained his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Texas Tech University where he met his future partner, wife, best friend and love of his life, Freda Thompson. They married on June 15, 1963 and together raised 3 daughters, Susan, Catherine and Rebecca. He was the 2011 Electrical Engineering Distinguished Engineer at the Texas Tech University Whitacre College of Engineering. William served as the Vice President of the Signal Exploitation and Geolocation Division at the Southwest Research Institute. He also was a member of IEEE and AESS. He was co-inventor of nine patented systems, including: Automatic Sector Indicating Direction Finder System-1974; Quadrupole Adcock Direction Finder and Antenna Therefor-1976; Adaptive Doppler DF System-1994; and the Conformal, High-Frequency, Direction-Finding Antenna-2003. He took great joy in organizing the Texas Nationals Car Show and Track Event with the Shelby American Auto Club.

William was devoted to his church, and served on the University United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and Steering Committee.

William is survived by his loving wife, Freda Guion (nee Thompson); his two daughters, Rebecca Brown (spouse, Rob) and Catherine Bermea (spouse, Arturo); and his seven grandchildren, Adriana Bermea, Nick Bermea, Augustus Loftin, Jane Bruce Loftin, Isabella Ames, Gavin Ames, and Olivia Brown.

William was laid to rest in a private ceremony for the family at Holy Cross Cemetery.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

THURSDAY, JULY 2, 2020

1:00 P.M.

UNIVERSITY UNITED

METHODIST CHURCH

