WILLIAM GUIGNARD GUION
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William G. Guion, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on August 30, 1943 to Louis Isaac Guion and Mary Louise Guion (nee Hutchinson) in Columbia, South Carolina.

After graduating from Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas, William obtained his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Texas Tech University where he met his future partner, wife, best friend and love of his life, Freda Thompson. They married on June 15, 1963 and together raised 3 daughters, Susan, Catherine and Rebecca. He was the 2011 Electrical Engineering Distinguished Engineer at the Texas Tech University Whitacre College of Engineering. William served as the Vice President of the Signal Exploitation and Geolocation Division at the Southwest Research Institute. He also was a member of IEEE and AESS. He was co-inventor of nine patented systems, including: Automatic Sector Indicating Direction Finder System-1974; Quadrupole Adcock Direction Finder and Antenna Therefor-1976; Adaptive Doppler DF System-1994; and the Conformal, High-Frequency, Direction-Finding Antenna-2003. He took great joy in organizing the Texas Nationals Car Show and Track Event with the Shelby American Auto Club.

William was devoted to his church, and served on the University United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and Steering Committee.

William is survived by his loving wife, Freda Guion (nee Thompson); his two daughters, Rebecca Brown (spouse, Rob) and Catherine Bermea (spouse, Arturo); and his seven grandchildren, Adriana Bermea, Nick Bermea, Augustus Loftin, Jane Bruce Loftin, Isabella Ames, Gavin Ames, and Olivia Brown.

William was laid to rest in a private ceremony for the family at Holy Cross Cemetery.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

THURSDAY, JULY 2, 2020

1:00 P.M.

UNIVERSITY UNITED

METHODIST CHURCH

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Service
01:00 PM
University United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
17 entries
June 20, 2020
I knew this great man as Uncle William and I treasure memories going back more than fifty years. Without a doubt, he was one of the smartest and most intelligent individuals I have ever known, but Uncle William was always able to explain and discuss topics at my level ranging from childhood to young adult to fellow electrical engineer. His kindness and humor rounded out the man so that every visit was a joy. Forty years later, I remember laughing hysterically as some of his enthusiastically delivered Texas jokes. I am sure Uncle William is telling Texas jokes to all his new companions.
Mike Atkins
Family
June 20, 2020
Dr. Guion was my first Manager when I started at SwRI and I continued to work for him throughout my and his time there. William helped build our division and, more importantly, consistently set the tone for both technical excellence and integrity. He was an excellent mentor, role model, and friend. May God welcome you into his kingdom and be with your family now and forever.
Nils Smith
Coworker
June 20, 2020
William has been a friend for more than 20 years. I will alway remember his sense of humor and intelligence. His Sunday School class on evolution has always been fascinating and I will greatly miss it, as I will miss him. My heart goes out to Freda and his family.
Sonja Scott
Friend
June 19, 2020
Dr. Guion was a genuine leader in all areas, and he was a pillar of strength to many individuals at Southwest Research Institute. Thoughtful, smart, excellent communication skills, considerate to everyone, respected -- Dr. Guion was appreciated everywhere, including Texas Tech University and Alumni, the IEEE, his church, his many friends at SwRI, the "427 Cobra community", everyone. This ultimate gentleman gave fantastic presentations, and his knowledge of motor vehicles was incredible. We will miss William Guion greatly.
BRUCE MABRITO
Coworker
June 19, 2020
It was an honor to work with him !
Roy Thompson
Coworker
June 19, 2020
God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sally and Tim Vordenbaumen
Sally Vordenbaumen
Friend
June 19, 2020
Our hearts ache for the loss of William, a great Christian friend, who exemplified all one should be: loyal and compassionate, a great thinker, a willing volunteer (even when he truly did not have the time), an incredible team player and most of all a devoted and humble family man demonstrating how one should live one's life.
Ed & Ellie Herbold
Family Friend
June 19, 2020
Dr. Guion was such a lovely colleague and leader at SwRI. Even after he retired he remained supportive and actively attended events. The last time I chatted with him was at an event for Div. 16. He shared some background and historical info and was so proud of how far the technology had come from his time. The world is a better place because of his contributions. - Tracey M.S. Whelan
Tracey Whelan
Coworker
June 19, 2020
A brilliant, caring human being who I was honored to know, share ushering time with and many other moments of care and concern at UUMC. His brilliant work at Southwest Research through these many years has made it even more difficult to say goodbye because our loss leaves so many arenas crying out, too soon, yes, I know it is not my place to complain because for every song sang and every morsel of phrases shared I have been blessed by knowing him. May our God help his family and all others blessed by even a moment of his time. Judith R Gates/aka Judy
Judy Gates
Friend
June 19, 2020
I have more wonderful memories of William than I can count. He was a dear friend and certainly enriched my life in many ways. Don Scott, Seekers class, June 19, 2020
Don Scott
Family Friend
June 19, 2020
William and Freda were two of the first people we met when we moved to San Antonio and joined UUMC in the late '80s. They became such close friends, and we shared so much through the Seekers Sunday School class. William was a true man of faith, and could always be counted on for guidance, wise counsel, or a strong shoulder to lean on. We are confident that the Lord has just said to William, "Well done, good and faithful servant". God Bless Freda and the family.
Billy and Libby Duncan
Friend
June 19, 2020
I knew William those many years at SwRI. He was always pleasant and helpful. May he rest in peace and the Guion family take comfort in knowing he was a top-notch human, friend and co-worker.
Mary Ann Polansky
Coworker
June 18, 2020
We thought the world of him--his talents and brilliance did not have comparison. He will be greatly missed. We love you--all of you.
Betsy & Fred Thompson
Family
June 18, 2020
I always referred to him as Dr. Guion....a person who was highly admired for his technical excellence, mentor-ship of others and a Christian approach to life. While I did not work with him in the division, I worked with him from one of the SwRI service departments and deeply respected his concern for his staff and our organization. He leaves behind some great memories and life lessons. My deepest condolences for your loss.
Tony Magaro
Friend
June 18, 2020
Too soon, William... Too soon! A bright light has gone from this world which is better because you lived. Many of us are left with aching hearts, but also happiness having had you in our lives and now gone to everlasting life with others you dearly loved.
Marion Atkins
Sister
June 18, 2020
William was my first manager when I started employment at SwRI and he was a great mentor, teaching me many things I still use today in my job. I owe him so much, and want to express my deepest sympathies. He will be greatly missed.

Ken and Sherry Roberson
Kenneth Roberson
June 18, 2020
Freda and daughters, William became my supervisor in December 2000 until I retired in March 2007, and through that time became my mentor and friend. I will never forget his compassion when I grieved at work as my sister was in her final days, and several years later and after William had retired, he made time to attend my mother's memorial service. I was surprised and truly heartbroken when I learned that he had passed. May God wrap His loving arms around you to comfort and sustain you in the difficult days ahead. PS: I LOVE the photo chosen - that's how I best remember him! Blessings
Linda Zedler Talley
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved