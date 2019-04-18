|
April 25, 1951 - April 16, 2019
William Hambler Constable Jr passed in his home on April 16, 2019 in San Antonio, TX after battling cancer. He was 67.
Bill was born on April 25, 1951 in San Antonio, TX to his parents, William Constable Sr and Virginia Mann. He graduated from high school and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1969.
He was a devoted father that taught his kids to love un- conditionally.
Bill proudly restored a family tradition and purchased his family's body shop business.
Bill is survived by his wife, Laurie Constable, children, Ronnie (Katie) Constable, Bethany (Matthew) Constable Minyard, Miranda (Dan) Carney, Caycie (Camden) Snow, 10 grandchildren, and 2 sisters, Terry (Keith) Hill and Cathy (Ron) Crone. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Willie Mann, William Hambler Constable Sr and his grand parents Jesse Mae Sanders and Louis Sanders.
Mr. Constable felt compelled to assist others by donating his body to science and there will be a family and friend celebration at a later date and time to celebrate his life.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 18, 2019