WILLIAM HAROLD KETCHER
1943 - 2020
William Harold Ketcher, born on October 15, 1943 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, passed away on October 30, 2020 at the age of 77. William confessed and received God's only son, Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior in 1976.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, 1 brother, and 1 granddaughter, Kristen.

He is survived by his wife of the home, Carolyn; son, Ricky and wife, Kathy, a daughter, Sandra Rosales of South Carolina; and grandchildren, Shelby, Sethiah, and Rachael.

He is also survived by his step-children, Steven and wife, Christine Glenn of Florida, Sheila Felix and husband, Dave of Colorado, and Shane Glenn and wife, Jennifer of Maryland; and six step-grandchildren, Sierra, Addison, Kateri, Wyatt, Meli, William; and numerous nephews and nieces and other relatives.

William entered the United States Air Force in 1961 and retired as a senior non-commissioned officer after 22 years, 9 months of service. On active duty, he served as superintendent of operations and other U.S.A.F. Security Police Duties. He served two combat tours in the Republic of South Vietnam. He also served in Japan, Korea, Guam and numerous stateside assignments.

Following his retirement from the military, he was employed with the United States Postal Service, San Antonio, Texas and retired from there after 21 years.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 6th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home on Austin Hwy. A private burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
