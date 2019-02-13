October 17, 1938 - February 11, 2019

Ted felt blessed in his life enjoying friends, family, fishing, outdoors, ranching, veterinary medicine and Aggie football.



From his youth he made a plan and worked that plan. He proudly graduated from Texas A&M where he was a maroon blooded part of the Corp of Cadets. In 1963 he completed his doctorate of Veterinary Medicine and proudly began his service in the United Stated Army.



He and Diana married a year later. Over the next few years they were blessed with their sons, Jason, Stephen and Patrick.



Upon completion of his service in the Army, Ted started his practice and dedicated over fifty years sharing his love for veterinary medicine and providing care for many clients and their beloved pets.



He spent his life with people he loved doing the things that he valued most. He felt fortunate that his family ranch in Cuero, Texas was a gathering place for family and friends. Most weekends were spent sharing his love for ranching and the outdoors with his best friend, Paul; sister, Dorothy; brother, Tom; wife, Diana; and sons, Stephen and Patrick and with Jason until his passing in 2003. He was blessed to see the love of the land and cattle being shared with his family, and finally felt at peace knowing the ranch was in good hands.



Ted did not want a formal goodbye. He did not want the inconvenience of travel for his classmates from Texas A&M '63 with whom he remained close for the past fifty-five years. Nor did he want flowers. Instead he wanted you to adopt a pet, donate to or spend the day just appreciating this great world.



A special thanks goes to Bob, Wayne, and Jim who were with him through good and bad times, to Dora who held the family together with pies and laughter, all four of his grandsons who spent his last day with him and to Stephen and Pat who fought his battles, allowed him his dignity and provided him with a sense of safety and finally, Diana who provided her tireless love and care.



Ted has joined his parents and his son, Jason.



He is survived by wife, Diana; sons, Stephen and Patrick; grandsons, Brent, Wade, Kyle, and Ryan; sister, Dorothy and husband, Paul; brother, Tom and wife, Martha; nieces, Melissa, Cheryl, and Heather; nephews, Will and Matt; and all their spouses and children.



