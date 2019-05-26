|
|
August 9, 1918 - May 13, 2019
Col. William Haskell Hayes (Ret.) U.S. Army; survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack, departed this life peacefully on May 13, 2019 at the age of 100. William was born in Bristol, TN. to Charles E. and Cordellia M. Hayes on August 9, 1918. William dedicated 39 years of his life to the U.S. Army. He entered the service as a private and rose through the ranks and retired serving as Medical Comptroller of the Champus. Organizations in which he remained active include The San Antonio Garden Club, AMEDD Museum, Shriners and Masons. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and loyal friend that will be dearly missed.
Col. Hayes was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years Laura, his parents, brother William Jr, and his sister Suzen. He is survived by his children Judith (Steve) Kroczek, Richard Hayes, Don Hayes, 10 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Col.Hayes will be held at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home to include a Visitation on Friday May 31, 2019 at 8:30 am, Funeral Service at 9:30am followed by a Committal Service with full Military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019