Ricky entered into God's Kingdom on April 21, 2020 at the age of 53. He was born on March 23, 1967, in San Antonio, TX.

Ricky is survived by his mother, Mildred Hastings. He was preceded in death by his father, William Hastings, and his sister, Sherry Hastings.

Ricky had a big heart and helped friends and strangers alike, when they had a need. His laugh was contagious, and it was heard often when you were around him. Ricky often greeted his friends by bellowing out a "Big Daddy" as you entered the room. Ricky was an avid sports fan - the Cowboys and Spurs were his favorite teams. Professionally, Ricky was in computer sales spending many years with Sirius Computer Solutions, among others.

Ricky graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1985, and earned a degree in Fine Arts and Finance/Marketing from Texas Lutheran University in 1989.

Ricky and his family were long time members of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday August 11, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church at 308 Mt Calvary Dr. San Antonio TX, 78209.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church to be used for the care of his mother, Mildred Hastings,