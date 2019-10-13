San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Abiding Presence Lutheran Church
14700 San Pedro Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Committal
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:45 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
William Henry "Bill" BAUERKEMPER Jr.


1934 - 2019
William Henry "Bill" BAUERKEMPER Jr. Obituary

Bill was born in Houston, TX to Grace Truelock and William Henry Bauerkemper, Sr. In 1954 he enlisted in the US Army. Later that year, he married J. Ann Richardson. After his discharge from the Army, his wife and newborn son, Bill III, moved back to Houston, Texas where he started his sales career with Del Monte Foods, Inc. During his time with Del Monte he worked extensively with sales to the U.S. Military and he received several promotions. In 1977 he relocated to San Antonio, Texas with his family when he became Regional Director of Military Sales. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, J. Ann, his children, Bill III, Matt and Anilisa (Boo) and 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 15th at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

FUNERAL SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 16, 2019

11:00 AM

ABIDING PRESENCE LUTHERAN CHURCH

14700 SAN PERDO AVE, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232

A reception will follow services at the church and a funeral procession will depart Abiding Presence for Ft. Sam Houston where a committal service will begin at 1:45 PM.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019
