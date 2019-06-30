May 16, 1931 - June 26, 2019

William "Bill" Henry Johnson, Jr., age 88, was called home after a long illness on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on May 16, 1931 to William Henry Johnson, Sr. and Clara Nora (Witzemann) Johnson. A devoted Catholic, Bill was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the Mine Sweeper USS Ruddy.

Bill retired from civil service after nearly 37 years as an International Air Logistic Specialist at Kelly Field. He enjoyed working with wood and was a member and a judge with the Magic Knight African Violet Society. He traveled the world and loved camping, fishing, and spending time at the coast house in Port Aransas with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Margaret Locke and Lois Reeh. Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dea Vielmann Johnson; children, Jay Johnson, Grace Dowling and husband Tom, Billy Johnson and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Tommy Dowling and wife Jennifer, Abby and Elizabeth Johnson; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Caleb; sister, Patricia Holzmann and husband Herbert; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.





VISITATION

MONDAY, JULY 1, 2019

5:00 TO 7:00 P.M.

ROSARY

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL



MASS

TUESDAY, JULY 2, 2019

10:00 A.M.

HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH



Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .



