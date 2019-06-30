San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Henry Johnson


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
May 16, 1931 - June 26, 2019
William "Bill" Henry Johnson, Jr., age 88, was called home after a long illness on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on May 16, 1931 to William Henry Johnson, Sr. and Clara Nora (Witzemann) Johnson. A devoted Catholic, Bill was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the Mine Sweeper USS Ruddy.
Bill retired from civil service after nearly 37 years as an International Air Logistic Specialist at Kelly Field. He enjoyed working with wood and was a member and a judge with the Magic Knight African Violet Society. He traveled the world and loved camping, fishing, and spending time at the coast house in Port Aransas with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Margaret Locke and Lois Reeh. Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dea Vielmann Johnson; children, Jay Johnson, Grace Dowling and husband Tom, Billy Johnson and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Tommy Dowling and wife Jennifer, Abby and Elizabeth Johnson; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Caleb; sister, Patricia Holzmann and husband Herbert; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.


VISITATION
MONDAY, JULY 1, 2019
5:00 TO 7:00 P.M.
ROSARY
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

MASS
TUESDAY, JULY 2, 2019
10:00 A.M.
HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

You are invited to
sign the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now