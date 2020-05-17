William Henry Muldoon, III, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on May 3rd, 2020 from complications of a stroke.He was born in San Antonio, Texas to Wilfred E. Muldoon, MD and Laurie B. Muldoon in June 1935. He married Nancy Achning Muldoon in August 1958 in San Antonio, Texas. Bill went to school at Alamo Heights and Texas Military Institute. He attended Michigan University and transferred to Dartmouth College where he graduated with a degree in geology in 1957. He also pursued graduate work at the University of Texas at Austin. Bill received his commission at the Marine officer candidate school in Quantico, Virginia and transferred to Camp Pendleton, California. He was part of the Bridge Company, shot for the Marine Corp Pistol Team and honorably discharged as a Captain. He and his wife Nancy moved to St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands to start a commercial printing and newspaper business. They left the Caribbean, where Bill took over as publisher for a Harte Hanks Newspaper (The Commerce Journal) in Commerce, Texas. He later moved to San Antonio, Texas to work at Harte Hanks corporate office as the director of national sales. Bill left Harte Hanks to work as publisher with small newspapers in Augusta, Kansas, Sterling, Colorado, Fort Morgan, Colorado and Craig, Colorado before his retirement. Bill was an active Rotarian of 40 years serving various clubs and was District Governor for District 5440. He was a member of the Colorado Press Association where he served as President as well as Committee Chair for their annual conference. He was active in Boy Scouts of America as a volunteer and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award. Bill was awarded a Silver medal in both singles and doubles racquetball at the Senior Olympic Games. He was a lay reader at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, an active athlete and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, skin diving and scuba diving. Bill and Nancy enjoyed various global and local trips together. Bill is preceded in death by his father, Wilfred E. Muldoon, MD and mother, Laurie B. Muldoon. He is survived by his wife Nancy A. Muldoon of 61 years, son, William H. Muldoon, IV and wife Rhonda, daughter Shevaun Muldoon Sirmans and husband Stacy, sister, Laurie Muldoon Griepenkerl and husband Ed, grandsons, William H. Muldoon, V, Grant P. Muldoon, Andrew C. Sirmans and granddaughter, Meghan L. Sirmans. A celebration of life will be held later at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Kerrville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Rock of St. Peter's athttps://www.stpeterskerrville.com/resources/give-to-st-peters/the-rock-of-st-peters/give-now/ . Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the "Send Condolences" link. Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.