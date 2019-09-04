|
August 26, 2019
William Horace Allison was 84 when he went to meet his Lord and Savior on August 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Freer, Texas son of Edith and Horace C. Allison.
William, better known as "Bill" or "Billy" to friends and family and "PawPaw" to his grandchildren. He served his Lord and Savior and witnessed to all those he came in contact with.
Bill attended Northeast HS where he played football, raised calves in 4-H that he showed in the first SA Livestock show. He then went on to Texas A&M before serving with the Marine Corps stationed in Hawaii and being honorably discharged. He then returned to San Antonio working for CPS as a land negotiator. Following retirement he enjoyed building/ designing in particular, log homes. He was a member at First Baptist Church, Seguin for many years before moving back to San Antonio. Involved in the Texas Brotherhood and Jail/Hospital ministry.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Doris Allison. Four children: Cathy (Todd) Rasco, Julie (David) Cummings, Wayne (Camille) Allison, David (Lonnie) Allison. He also leaves ten grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren. Sister, Dorothy Hoskins and five nieces and extended family.
Bill was a maverick. He liked going against the grain, doing things differently, not conforming. Bill never met a stranger and showed unquestionable love for his family. He had many interests but mostly enjoyed writing and drawing. His life-long love of learning and trying new things will continue to inspire us.
You have earned your eternal rest. You will be missed and not forgotten.
We are at peace knowing you are rejoicing in Heaven with Jesus. Free at Last.
Graveside Service and Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston Shelter # 1 on September 10 at 11:00.
Should friends desire, memorial contribution page have been set up with SAMARITANSPURSE.ORG
Published in Express-News on Sept. 4, 2019