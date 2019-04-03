|
|
September 16, 1922 - March 29, 2019
On March 29, 2019, William (Billy) Howard Neal, Sr., left this life to eternal life at age 96 at home in Pearsall, Texas. He was the third son born to Arnold A. and Lady Carpenter Neal on September 16, 1922 in Pampa, Texas.
He married LaNelle Little on February 15, 1947 and they raised two sons, Howard and Larry.
Billy was elected Frio County Clerk where he served for 12 years. He was then appointed as the first Frio County Auditor where he served for over 24 years. While County Auditor, he was elected as state president of the County Auditors Association. Billy was active in the First Baptist Church serving as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, AWANA worker, and a leader in Boy Scouts. As a young man, he was president of Pearsall Lions Club. He served as Worshipful Master of Frio Masonic Lodge 399 A.F. & A.M.,and was active as a Gideon. He has served on the District board of directors for Frio Regional Hospital since 1990, was a past director of the Pearsall Cemetery Association and was appointed to the Ethics Commission for the City of Pearsall.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years LaNelle, his parents, and brothers, Robert, Joe, and Milton.
He is survived by son Howard and wife Gail, and son Larry and wife Linda. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Jennifer Mings and husband Mike, Michael Neal and wife Erin, Leah Jones and husband Ross, Matthew Neal and wife Aren, Brian Neal and wife Amanda, and 16 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include brothers Fred, Wilson and wife Janis, James and wife Coleen, Charles, Iven and wife Ruby, sister Frances Fitzpatrick, sisters-in-law Beverly Neal, Pat Dubois, and Pat Little, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank his caregivers including Mary Martinez with special thanks to Sandra Hernandez Ventura and Janice Hernandez for their loving care over the past few years.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Pearsall at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6th. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Baptist Church, 204 S. Walnut, Pearsall, Texas 78061 or Gideons International P. O. Box 58, Devine, Texas 78016.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hurley Funeral home, 608 East Trinity, Pearsall, Texas 78061 (830) 334-3361.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2019