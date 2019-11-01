San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
20523 Huebner Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
WILLIAM HOWARD PHARR


1939 - 2019
WILLIAM HOWARD PHARR Obituary

William Howard Pharr passed away on October 26, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born January 25, 1939 at The Nix Hospital in San Antonio, Texas to William Harvey and Eva Jane Pharr (Sharp). His family moved to Lytle, Texas when he was a young boy. He loved hunting and fishing, his horse Nellie and dog Bob. He graduated from South West High School, then attended the University of Texas, Austin graduating with a degree in Business. Howard was immediately employed by Sears Roebuck and Company in the Credit Division. From San Antonio, his career took him to Oklahoma City and Kansas City, MO. After retiring from Sears, he joined Discover Card at their Headquarters in Lincolnshire, IL. Discover Card chose him to help launch their Credit Center in Scottsdale, AZ, from where he retired.

Mr. Pharr was a private pilot who enjoyed flying his Cessna 172 with his wife as "navigator" across the country on numerous vacations. He was a lifetime member of the National Riflemen's Association. He was also a member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association. Howard was especially proud of obtaining a Federal Firearms License. As an adult, he continued his love of hunting with his Brittany Spaniel, George, and English Springer Spaniel, Bart.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Doug Pharr; brother, George Pharr; uncle, Rufus (Bubba) Pharr; and grandson, Jason Linderman. He is survived by his wife, Joann; his daughter, Deborah Linderman; granddaughter, Jennifer Goins; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kay Rischard (Bill), Janet Gray (Chuck), and Helen Pharr; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

MASS

MONDAY,

NOVEMBER 4, 2019

10:00 AM

HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH

20523 HUEBNER RD.

Father Michael English will officiate. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery III.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2019
